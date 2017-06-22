Despite the fact that seahorse dads only ever carry the eggs of one female, seahorses have a reputation for promiscuity because they may dance with more than one partner during courtship. Scientists think this may be their way of checking out suitors for their next successful mating. Once “pregnant,” the male’s color dulls. The baby seahorses remain in his pouch after hatching to be safely incubated for around 30 days—depending on water temperature. He then releases his brood before dawn, when up to 700 seahorse “fry” float away on the tide. Excerpted from BIG PACIFIC by Rebecca Tansley. Concept and photographs © Natural History New Zealand Ltd., 2017. Reprinted by permission of Princeton University Press and David Bateman Ltd.