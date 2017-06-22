Big Pacific: Photos from One of Earth's Great Oceans
A new book captures the shocking, surprising and stunning life within the Pacific
The Chambered nautilus has only primitive eyes without any cornea or lens. It is thought that it relies primarily on its sense of smell to detect prey, and on its sense of touch to detect obstacles in the water. It eats small crustaceans and fish and also scavenges on dead animals. Its many-chambered shell—as many as 30—is the secret of its ability to stay upright and control its buoyancy, which is does by releasing gas through a tube that runs through the center of the chambers.
Clownfish are small —typically growing to no more than 11 centimeters (4 ½ inches) in length. Nature cleverly endows clownfish with a mucus-like covering which protects them from their host's venomous sting. However, acclimation must occur for the clownfish to become immune. To achieve this, the clownfish swims around and through the anemone, rubbing its ventral side and fins on the tentacles.
The Firefly squid's bioluminescence is a rare type produced by tiny, light-emitting organs called photophores dotted throughout the squid's body. These light up either in unison or in alternating patterns to lure prey, frighten predators or attract a mate. The light show also serves as camouflage, for the squid is able to match the brightness and color of its underside to light coming from above, making it difficult for predators to detect from beneath when it is feeding near the water's surface.
Marine iguanas have adapted well to their unusual grazing habits. Their small teeth are set very close to the edge of their jaws to enable them to gnaw efficiently at the short algae, while their clawed feet provide a firm anchor against the tidal swell.
The Nomura's jellyfish has no eyes or brain. It can only control its depth in water, otherwise drifting at the mercy of the currents. It develops many mouths beneath its umbrella-shaped bell. Zooplankton, fish eggs and larvae are pushed up toward these mouthlets by the pulsating action of the jellyfish through the water and the movement of its grasping tentacles. An adult Nomura's jellyfish is said to be able to filter an Olympic-size swimming pool of plankton in this matter in a single day.
Despite the fact that seahorse dads only ever carry the eggs of one female, seahorses have a reputation for promiscuity because they may dance with more than one partner during courtship. Scientists think this may be their way of checking out suitors for their next successful mating. Once “pregnant,” the male’s color dulls. The baby seahorses remain in his pouch after hatching to be safely incubated for around 30 days—depending on water temperature. He then releases his brood before dawn, when up to 700 seahorse “fry” float away on the tide.
The Red lionfish is a carnivore best avoided by other fish and humans alike, for its spines are poisonous and its sting painful. A member of the Scorpionfish family, its venom contains a neurotoxin that affects muscular and cardiovascular systems. The Red lionfish grows up to 38 centimeters (15 inches) in length, but it has the courage of a much larger animal, for it is seemingly undeterred by other reef predators. It tends to be a solitary animal.
The Shortfin mako is the world's fastest shark. It has been clocked at up to 32 kilometers (20 miles) per hour and also holds the record for long distance oceanic travel--up to 58 kilometers (36 miles) per day over 2,130 kilometers (1,320 miles).
The Pacific Ocean covers one-third of earth’s surface and contains nearly half of the planet’s water. The following slideshow features a selection of images from a new book,
A Big Pacific 5-part series by the same name airs on PBS beginning this week.
