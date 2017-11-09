The Falling Walls Conference is an annual, global gathering of forward thinking individuals from 80 countries organized by the Falling Walls Foundation. Each year, on November 9—the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall—20 of the world’s leading scientists are invited to Berlin to present their cutting-edge research. The aim of the conference is to address two questions: Which will be the next walls to fall? And how will that change our lives? Explore all the talks in the video below.

For more, please visit the following blog posts from Falling Walls speakers:



Falling Walls: The Past, Present and Future of Artificial Intelligence

Falling Walls: Untangling the Mystery of Sleep

Falling Walls: How Repairing the Ozone Hole Helped the Climate