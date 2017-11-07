Amazing Animals

You will be redirected to a third-party website over which we have no control. We are not responsible for the content of any linked third-party sites, nor do we endorse the information, recommendations, products or services offered on third-party sites.

Introduction

The Secret Lives of Animals

by Andrea Gawrylewski

Section 1: The Wild Things They Do

1.1 The Spider’s Charade

by Ximena Nelson

1.2 The Evolution of Architecture

by Rob Dunn

1.3 The Prolific Afterlife of Whales

by Crispin T.S. Little

1.4 Good with Faces

by Elizabeth A. Tibbetts & Adrian G. Dyer

1.5 Bisexual Species

by Emily V. Driscoll

1.6 Zombie Neuroscience

by Christie Wilcox

Section 2: Their Surprising Minds

2.1 The Social Genius of Animals

by Katherine Harmon Courage

2.2 Brainy Bird

by Carolynne “K-lynn” L. Smith & Sarah L. Zielinski

2.3 The World According to Dogs

by Julie Hecht

2.4 When Animals Mourn

by Barbara J. King

2.5 Do Animals Know Where Babies Come From

by Holly Dunsworth

Section 3: The Strangest of Them All

3.1 Giants of the Sky

by Daniel T. Ksepka & Michael Habib

3.2 The Nose Takes a Starring Role

by Kenneth C. Catania

3.3 Extreme Evolution

by Axel Meyer

3.4 Species in the Making

by Rüdiger Riesch

3.5 Rise of the Tyrannosaurs

by Stephen Brusatte

3.6 Swimmers under Pressure

by Josh Fischman

3.7 Big Hummer

by Steve Mirsky