We use cookies to provide you with a better onsite experience. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

Skip to main content

    Purchase Options

    Select Format

    Overview

    Introduction
    The Secret Lives of Animals
    by Andrea Gawrylewski

    Section 1: The Wild Things They Do

    1.1   The Spider’s Charade
            by Ximena Nelson

    1.2   The Evolution of Architecture
            by Rob Dunn

    1.3   The Prolific Afterlife of Whales
            by Crispin T.S. Little

    1.4   Good with Faces
            by Elizabeth A. Tibbetts & Adrian G. Dyer

    1.5   Bisexual Species
            by Emily V. Driscoll

    1.6   Zombie Neuroscience
            by Christie Wilcox

    Section 2: Their Surprising Minds

    2.1   The Social Genius of Animals
            by Katherine Harmon Courage

    2.2   Brainy Bird
            by Carolynne “K-lynn” L. Smith & Sarah L. Zielinski

    2.3   The World According to Dogs
            by Julie Hecht

    2.4   When Animals Mourn
            by Barbara J. King

    2.5   Do Animals Know Where Babies Come From
            by Holly Dunsworth

    Section 3: The Strangest of Them All

    3.1   Giants of the Sky
            by Daniel T. Ksepka & Michael Habib

    3.2   The Nose Takes a Starring Role
            by Kenneth C. Catania

    3.3   Extreme Evolution
            by Axel Meyer

    3.4   Species in the Making
            by Rüdiger Riesch

    3.5   Rise of the Tyrannosaurs
            by Stephen Brusatte

    3.6   Swimmers under Pressure
            by Josh Fischman

    3.7   Big Hummer
            by Steve Mirsky

     

    Amazing Animals

    Humans tend to think that we are unique in our intelligence, social skill and depth of emotion. We tend to forget that we are animals too, and if we pay attention, we might see a bit of ourselves in the sheer variety of species, with their myriad behaviors, survival skills, social systems and other traits. For example, it might seem baffling that a certain African termite would build mud homes that can reach 18 feet tall – until we learn that they’re not the latest style in insect McMansions, but rather the height works for climate control. In this eBook, Amazing Animals,* we gather recent research on animal behavior, including surprising discoveries of how animals think and feel, from man’s best friend to some of the earth’s oddest creatures.

    *Editor's Note: Special Edition was published as The Secret Lives of Animals. The eBook adaptation contains all of the articles, except for "Einstein of the Sea" and "The Secret Lives of Horses," and some artwork has been removed to optimize viewing on tablet devices. 

    Scroll down for a full table of contents.

    You can now purchase eBooks directly from us! For any technical or other questions, please see: eBook FAQs.