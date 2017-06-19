You will be redirected to a third-party website over which we have no control. We are not responsible for the content of any linked third-party sites, nor do we endorse the information, recommendations, products or services offered on third-party sites.

Introduction

Know Thyself

by Karin Tucker

Section 1: Form & Structure

1.1 Why Does the Outer Surface of the Brain Have Folds?

by Claus C. Hilgetag & Helen Barbas

1.2 Why Does the Right Cortex Control the Left Side of the Body, and Vice Versa?

by Mark A. W. Andrews

1.3 What Are the Structural Differences in the Brain between Animals That Are Self-Aware and Other Vertebrates?

by Robert O. Duncan

1.4 Why Doesn’t the Human Brain Have Pain Receptors?

by Mark A. W. Andrews

1.5 When Is Half a Brain Better Than a Whole One?

by Charles Choi

1.6 How Do Connectomes Contribute to Human Cognition?

by Alexander Fornito

1.7 Why Do We Get “Brain Freeze” When We Eat Something Cold?

by Mark A. W. Andrews

Section 2: Thinking, Ideas & Beliefs

2.1 What Are Ideas?

by Richard J. Haier

2.2 Is “Eureka” Right?

by Roni Jacobson

2.3 Why Is It Impossible to Stop Thinking, to Render the Mind a Complete Blank?

by Barry Gordon

2.4 Is It Possible to Think Two Thoughts Simultaneously?

by Barry L. Beyerstein

2.5 Can I Learn to Think More Rationally?

by Daniel Willingham

2.6 Is It Possible to Use More of Our Brain?

by Barry Gordon

2.7 What Happens to the Brain When We Experience Cognitive Dissonance?

by Keise Izuma

2.8 Is There a Difference between the Brain of an Atheist and the Brain of a Religious Person?

by Andrew Newberg

2.9 Why Do People Discard Scientific Rigor in Favor of Someone’s Opinion?

by Keith E. Stanovich

2.10 What Causes Prejudice against Immigrants, and How Can It Be Tamed?

by Steven Neuberg and Sophie Bushwick

2.11 How Does Being Confident in Your Knowledge Affect the Way You Apply That Knowledge?

by Susana Martinez-Conde

2.12 In the Art of Persuasion, Does a Person’s Sex or Body Type Make a Difference?

by Rosanna E. Guadagno

2.13 What Is “Chemo Brain”?

by Graham J. McDougall, Jr.

Section 3: Intelligence & Learning

3.1 As a Teacher, How Can I Help My Students to Develop Their Brains?

by Daniel Willingham

3.2 What Are the Best and Worst Ways to Prepare for an Exam?

by Daniel Willingham

3.3 How Does Background Noise Affect Our Concentration?

by Mark A. W. Andrews

3.4 Do Babies Exposed to Classical Music End Up Smarter?

by Nikhil Swaminathan

3.5 When It Comes to Intelligence, Does Brain Size Matter?

by Kayt Sukel

3.6 Is Intelligence Hereditary?

by Robert Plomin

3.7 Is It True That Left-Handed People Are Smarter Than Right-Handed People?

by Chris McManus

Section 4: Memory

4.1 How Are Memories Saved? Where Does the Recording Take Place, and How?

by Michael Rugg

4.2 What Is the Memory Capacity of the Human Brain?

by Paul Reber

4.3 Why Did the Absence of the Corpus Callosum in Kim Peek’s Brain Increase His Memory Capacity?

by Jeannine Stamatakis

4.4 Why Do Children Generally Forget All Their Memories from before the Age of Three or Four?

by Paul Reber

4.5 When Do Children Start Making Long-Term Memories?

by Dima Amso

4.6 Why Can Most People Remember a Color, but Only a Few Can Remember Pitch?

by Robert O. Duncan

4.7 How Is It That I Can “See” Memories?

by Jamie Ward

4.8 Does Napping after a Meal Affect Memory Formation?

by Manfred Hallschmid & Susanne Diekelmann

4.9 As I Get Older, Why Does My Memory for Names Seem to Deteriorate?

by Paul Reber

4.10 Why Is It That Once You Learn Something Incorrectly, It Seems You Can Never Correct Your Recall?

by Gordon H. Bower

4.11 At 16 Years Old I Developed What I Think Is Photographic Memory. Does This Kind of Memory Truly Exist—and If So, How Did I Develop It?

by Barry Gordon

4.12 Is It Possible to Get So Inebriated That You Don’t Remember Your Actions?

by Charles F. Zorumski

Section 5: Déjà Vu

5.1 What Exactly Is Déjà Vu?

by James M. Lampinen

5.2 What Is Going On in the Brain When We Experience Déjà Vu?

by Paul Reber

5.3 Could Déjà Vu Be Explained by Grid Cells?

by Edvard I. Moser

Section 6: Your Mind on Exercise

6.1 Why Does Exercise Make Us Feel Good?

by Jeannine Stamatakis

6.2 Why Is It That I Seem to Think Better When I Walk or Exercise?

by Justin Rhodes

6.3 How Does Exercise Benefit Cognition?

by David R. Jacobs

6.4 Why Does Listening to Music Make It So Much Easier for Me to Complete a Challenging Workout?

by Mark A. W. Andrews

Section 7: Our Senses

7.1 Physiologically, Why Is the Sound of Fingernails on a Blackboard So Unnerving?

by John McDermott

7.2 Why Is It That the Last Song You Hear Sometimes Replays in Your Mind after the Music Stops?

by Andrea Halpern

7.3 How Can Some People Hear Their Own Eyeballs Move?

by Larry Greenemeier

7.4 How Do We Remember Smells for So Long, Since Olfactory Sensory Neurons Survive for about 60 days?

by Donald Wilson

7.5 Why Do Two Flavors I Like Sometimes Taste So Bad When Eaten Together?

by Tim Jacob

Section 8: Miscellany

8.1 Why Does Time Seem to Speed Up with Age?

by James M. Broadway & Brittiney Sandova

8.2 Why Is Talking While Gesturing So Much Easier Than Trying to Talk without Gesturing?

by Michael P. Kaschak

8.3 Do Statins Produce Neurological Effects?

by Beatrice Alexandra Golomb

8.4 Can Training to Become Ambidextrous Improve Brain Function?

by Michael Corballis