We use cookies to provide you with a better onsite experience. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

Skip to main content
Menu

    Purchase Options

    Select Format

    Overview

    Introduction
    Better Than Sci-Fi
    by W. Wayt Gibbs

     

    Section 1: Amazing Astrophysics

    1.1   The Black Hole at the Beginning of Time
            by Niayesh Afshordi, Robert B. Mann, and Razieh Pourhasan

    1.2   The First Starlight
            by Michael D. Lemonick

    1.3   Burning Rings of Fire
            by Joseph Polchinski

    1.4   A Brief History of Time Travel
            by Tim Folger

    1.5   Giant Bubbles­­ of the Milky Way
            by Douglas Finkbeiner, Meng Su and Dmitry Malyshew

     

    Section 2: Extreme Machines

    2.1   Neutrinos at the Ends of the Earth
            by Francis Halzen

    2.2   Seeing in the Dark
            by Joshua Frieman

    2.3   The Ultimate X-Ray Machine
            by Nora Berrah and Philip H. Bucksbaum

     

    Section 3: Hidden Worlds

    3.1   Mystery of the Hidden Cosmos
            by Bogdan A. Dobrescu and Don Lincoln

    3.2   Does the Multiverse Really Exist?
            by George F. R. Ellis

    3.3   Quantum Gravity in Flatland
            by Steven Carlip

    3.4   What Is Real?
            by Meinard Kuhlman

    3.5   Quantum Weirdness? It’s All in Your Mind
            by Hans Christian von Baeyer

     

    Section 4: Life at the Limits

    4.1   Living in a Quantum World
            by Vlatko Vedral

    4.2   Limits of Intelligence
            by Douglas Fox