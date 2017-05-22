You will be redirected to a third-party website over which we have no control. We are not responsible for the content of any linked third-party sites, nor do we endorse the information, recommendations, products or services offered on third-party sites.

Introduction

Better Than Sci-Fi

by W. Wayt Gibbs

Section 1: Amazing Astrophysics

1.1 The Black Hole at the Beginning of Time

by Niayesh Afshordi, Robert B. Mann, and Razieh Pourhasan

1.2 The First Starlight

by Michael D. Lemonick

1.3 Burning Rings of Fire

by Joseph Polchinski

1.4 A Brief History of Time Travel

by Tim Folger

1.5 Giant Bubbles­­ of the Milky Way

by Douglas Finkbeiner, Meng Su and Dmitry Malyshew

Section 2: Extreme Machines

2.1 Neutrinos at the Ends of the Earth

by Francis Halzen

2.2 Seeing in the Dark

by Joshua Frieman

2.3 The Ultimate X-Ray Machine

by Nora Berrah and Philip H. Bucksbaum

Section 3: Hidden Worlds

3.1 Mystery of the Hidden Cosmos

by Bogdan A. Dobrescu and Don Lincoln

3.2 Does the Multiverse Really Exist?

by George F. R. Ellis

3.3 Quantum Gravity in Flatland

by Steven Carlip

3.4 What Is Real?

by Meinard Kuhlman

3.5 Quantum Weirdness? It’s All in Your Mind

by Hans Christian von Baeyer

Section 4: Life at the Limits

4.1 Living in a Quantum World

by Vlatko Vedral

4.2 Limits of Intelligence

by Douglas Fox