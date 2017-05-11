It is unusual for TV news to open with a story about physics, but it happened on July 4, 2012, when all around the world stations chose to devote prime time to breaking news from Geneva: a search of almost 50 years had ended with the discovery of the Higgs boson particle by the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the CERN physics laboratory. For experimentalists, the Higgs was the last and most important missing piece in the trophy cabinet of the Standard Model of particle physics—the theory describing all the known particles in the universe and the forces between them. Yet physicists believe there may be more elementary particles than those in the Standard Model, and a new and even more challenging hunt is on to find them.