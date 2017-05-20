The main causes of low back pain include muscle strain, herniated disks, arthritis, and more. You can treat low back pain with ice/heat, stretching, a back brace, and more. Keep reading to hear the main causes and treatments.

Last episode, we tagged along with Lori, a 46-year-old bakery owner who went to see her doctor for three days of low back pain. We learned what types of questions doctors want to know when evaluating low back pain, we reviewed the anatomy of the lower back spine, and the more worrisome signs/symptoms that require immediate attention. We will now review the causes of low back pain, explain how sciatica can play a role, discuss imaging considerations, and finally the treatment grand finale.

