The Argentine tango is famous for being a difficult but electrifying dance. Just one look at a performance by professional dancers Mora Godoy and José Lugones shows why. Whether dancing chest to chest or obliquely angled, Godoy and Lugones whip across the floor, legs whirring like blades on a fan. When she raises a bent leg forward, he answers with a quick kick aft. The pair slip easily between the two- and four-beat phrasing of the music, perfectly matching each other's every hip swivel and toe tap, leg lick and foot volley.