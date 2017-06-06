British astronaut Tim Peake spent 186 days on the International Space Station, from December 15, 2015 to June 16, 2016. A novice photographer at the start, Peake experimented with different techniques and lenses, eventually becoming a pro at capturing earth images from space. The space station orbits the earth 16 times in 24 hours, affording a view of more than 1,000 kilometers on earth in every direction at any given time. Below are a selection of some of the best photos he captured, part of his book Hello, Is This Planet Earth?