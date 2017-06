You may know Koko as a huge, happy, captive gorilla who uses some sign language. She is 45 years old now. She lives in California. She likes kittens. She even understands the birds and the bees and can help plan her parenthood—or at least that's what a popular YouTube video would have us believe. In the video, Koko's caretaker, Francine “Penny” Patterson, presents the gorilla, who is too old to give birth herself, with a notepad outlining four scenarios by which she could become a mother.