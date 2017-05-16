The year was A.D. 1000. A crew of Vikings traveled north along Greenland's western coast in an open, six-oared boat, headed to the edge of the world as they knew it. With little protection from wind and rain and the frigid saltwater spray, it must have been a miserable trip. Drowning and hypothermia would have been constant threats. Yet at the end of their 15-day voyage, described in a historical text, the Vikings would arrive at the beaches of what is now called Disko Bay, where the walruses haul themselves out of the water to mate and rest. The animals were easy targets, and their ivory tusks fetched a fortune in Europe. The grueling journey paid off handsomely.