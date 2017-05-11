Daughters are useless and unworthy!” shouted an elderly woman in a village near Busan in South Korea in 1996. Other old women sitting with her, as we talked about families, nodded their agreement. Why, I asked? It was not because daughters were lazy, she said. “No, women did a lot of hard labor in the fields, and their marriage costs virtually nothing. People don't want daughters, because they are not helpful to the family—they leave the family when they marry. It is sons who stay home, inherit assets and keep the rituals of ancestor worship.”