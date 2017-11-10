Using CRISPR to Do More Than Cut
Using the CRISPR–Cas9 system, scientists can do much more than gene editing—they can boost gene transcription or use fluorescent proteins to paint and track a chromosome. In this Nature Video animation, several innovative uses for CRISPR are outlined and explained.
This video was reproduced with permission and was first published on October 31, 2017. It is a Nature Video production.
The CRISPR-Cas9 system has fundamentally changed the way scientists can edit genes. From turning gene expression on and off to fluorescently tagging of particular sequences, this animation explores some of the exciting possibilities of CRISPR. For more information go to: http://www.nature.com/nmeth/focus/crisprtoolbox/index.html Produced with support from Dharmacon: www.dharmacon.com Nature has full responsibility for all editorial content, including Nature Video content. This content is editorially independent of sponsors.
