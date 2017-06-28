When the Oroville Dam spillway cracked and failed after a wet California winter, a team of scientists created a one fiftieth–scale model of the damaged concrete and eroded hillside to help guide the reconstruction.
Giant Model Mimics Damaged Dam Spillway
- By Lydia Chain on June 28, 2017
