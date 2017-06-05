Since the election, I’ve heard from many listeners concerned about our country's fate. And the anxiety specialty center where I work has seen a big uptick in patients worried about the next four years. But even if you support the current administration, the combative, chaotic state of the nation isn’t great for anyone’s well-being.

The Savvy Psychologist aims to help you be happier and healthier no matter your political stripes. Regardless of your political leanings, if you get a stomachache every time you scroll through the news, you probably don’t feel particularly happy, and all the stress definitely isn’t healthy.

So with that in mind, here are five ways to take care of yourself for the next four years.

Tip #1: Don’t go at it alone. In times of stress, gathering with like-minded others is vital. Especially if you’re a speck of blue in a sea of red or vice versa, do your best to find your tribe. Everyone needs validation and hope from others, and isolation breeds anxiety and hopelessness. It’s exhausting to be the only one of any demographic, so do your best to find your people. You’ll know them by the pink pussyhats—or the red baseball caps.

