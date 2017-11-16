Becca writes:

"I'd love to hear your thoughts on mycoprotein. I've been using it as a chicken substitute but I don't know much about it."

“Myco” refers to things related to fungi but mycoprotein is not from mushrooms. Rather, it’s produced by a thread-like fungus that’s found in the soil. The official name is Fusarium venenatum.

Mycoprotein is a relatively new thing. It was literally cooked up back in the 1980s by some British industrialists who were worried about a global food crisis--specifically, they were worried that we would be unable to produce enough protein to sustain a growing population. By trial and error, they came up with a process in which the spores are fermented in big vats, with glucose as a food source and various other nutrients. The resulting biomass resembles a sort of fibrous dough that’s high in protein but also high in fiber. It also has a somewhat meat-like texture and a faint mushroomy smell.

