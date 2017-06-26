We use cookies to provide you with a better onsite experience. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

    Special Report
    Special Report

    Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2017

    • June 26, 2017
      World Economic Forum

    Harvesting Clean Water from Air
    Public Health

    New materials are making sunlight-powered, moisture-absorbing technologies economical

    • 0 minute ago — Donna J. Nelson and Jeffrey Carbeck
    Precision Farming
    Engineering

    Combining sensors and real-time data analytics improves yields 

    0 minute ago — Geoffrey Ling and Blake Bextine
    Genomic Vaccines
    Medical & Biotech

    Vaccines composed of DNA or RNA instead of proteins could enable the rapid development of preventives for infectious diseases

    June 26, 2017 — Geoffrey Ling
    Sustainable Design of Communities 
    Energy

    Moving beyond a focus on solar roofs for single-family homes, ambitious projects are attempting to join blocks of buildings into sustainable units

    June 26, 2017 — Daniel M. Kammen
    Quantum Computing
    Computing

    With quantum computing available to many, progress toward solving hard problems seems inevitable

    June 26, 2017 — Dario Gil