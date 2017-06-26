Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2017
Which disruptive solutions are now poised to change the world?
Ultrasensitive blood tests known as liquid biopsies promise to improve diagnosis and care
New materials are making sunlight-powered, moisture-absorbing technologies economical
A.I. now rivals or exceeds the ability of experts in medicine and other fields to interpret what they see
Artificial-leaf technology converts carbon dioxide to fuels and more
An international project is set to detail how every cell type in the body functions
Combining sensors and real-time data analytics improves yields
Reducing the platinum in fuel-cell catalysts could help bring hydrogen-powered vehicles to the mass market
Vaccines composed of DNA or RNA instead of proteins could enable the rapid development of preventives for infectious diseases
Moving beyond a focus on solar roofs for single-family homes, ambitious projects are attempting to join blocks of buildings into sustainable units
With quantum computing available to many, progress toward solving hard problems seems inevitable