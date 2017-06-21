Chimpanzees have been known to cooperate when there is no foreseeable personal cost. Watch and learn whether chimps are capable of riskier, more complex forms of collaboration.
Chimps Engage in Costly Quid Pro Quo
- By Andrew Golden on June 21, 2017
