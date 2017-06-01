Creatures living among the hydrothermal vents burbling under the Arctic Ocean's ice layer have been historically difficult to study, but an underwater vehicle, the Nereid Under Ice, can get close to the vents to peek in at the animals and their homes without disturbing their environment with icebreaking ships. Scientific American caught up with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution senior scientist, Chris German, on the R/V Neil Armstrong to discuss how studying these Arctic dwellers could shape our understanding of how life evolved.
Searching for Life at the Bottom of the Arctic
- By Andrew Golden, Annie Sneed on June 1, 2017
Tags:
Related Video
Biology
Biology
1:26
Wing Windows Reveal Insect Origami
May 19, 2017 — Lydia Chain
Evolution
Evolution
1:04
Watch This Parrotlet Nail a Long Jump
May 18, 2017 — Andrew Golden
Physics
Physics
2:02
Tackling China's Devastating Yellow River Floods
May 15, 2017 — Lydia Chain
Conservation
Conservation
0:49
400 Fish Released into the Revitalized Bronx River
May 9, 2017 — Andrew Golden
Biology
Biology
1:20
Slime Houses of Pinky-Size Plankton Cycle Carbon
May 3, 2017 — Lydia Chain
Evolution
Evolution
5:11
Broken Bones Hint at Earlier Human Arrival in the Americas
April 26, 2017 — Nature Video
Policy & Ethics
Policy & Ethics
5:20
Scientists and Science Supporters Marched--Now What?
April 25, 2017 — Lydia Chain and Andrew Golden
Space
Space
2:48
Interstellar Projectiles Zoom around Us at Blistering Speeds
April 20, 2017 — Andrew Golden, Lee Billings and Michael Lemonick